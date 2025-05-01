KIRI Price (KIRI)
The live price of KIRI (KIRI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 62.99K USD. KIRI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KIRI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- KIRI price change within the day is -2.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.87M USD
During today, the price change of KIRI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KIRI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KIRI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KIRI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.68%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+30.38%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+7.08%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of KIRI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.07%
-2.68%
-10.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kiri represents the fusion of AI and art, embodying hyperstition by creating agents that influence culture and drive speculative futures. Working at Mr. AI and Luma Labs, Kiri leverages AI to shape artistic expression, acting as a "hyperstition maxi" who turns ideas into self-fulfilling realities. This project explores how AI can shape culture, redefine creativity, and manifest visionary narratives through emergent technologies.
