What is Kitsumon ($KMC)

Kitsumon is a Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game in the mold of mainstream hits like Pokemon and DotA. But it diverges from those titles in a major way. It features a unique in-game economy fed by NFT assets. Through that economy, it facilitates play-to-earn gameplay mechanics that turn it into a lucrative proposition for players. The play-to-earn aspect of Kitsumon extends well beyond the swapping of its titular creatures, called Kitsu. In fact, almost everything players do in the game yields NFTs they own and can use as they see fit. And there's no shortage of things to do in the game. Players can choose to engage in a variety of professions – or all of them – to master new abilities and create products to support their Kitsu collections. For example, they can become farmers to grow crops, who sell these to chefs who create delicious meals for Kitsu. They can learn alchemy to master potion-making, using the resulting consumables to boost their Kitsu's performance in battle.

Kitsumon ($KMC) Resource Official Website