KittenFinance Price (KIF)
The live price of KittenFinance (KIF) today is 9.78 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 370.25K USD. KIF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KittenFinance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- KittenFinance price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 37.84K USD
During today, the price change of KittenFinance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KittenFinance to USD was $ -0.6518976360.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KittenFinance to USD was $ -4.5251336280.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KittenFinance to USD was $ -12.21897733832272.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.6518976360
|-6.66%
|60 Days
|$ -4.5251336280
|-46.26%
|90 Days
|$ -12.21897733832272
|-55.54%
Discover the latest price analysis of KittenFinance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-9.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 KIF to VND
₫257,360.7
|1 KIF to AUD
A$15.2568
|1 KIF to GBP
￡7.335
|1 KIF to EUR
€8.6064
|1 KIF to USD
$9.78
|1 KIF to MYR
RM42.1518
|1 KIF to TRY
₺376.4322
|1 KIF to JPY
¥1,406.1684
|1 KIF to RUB
₽802.938
|1 KIF to INR
₹827.877
|1 KIF to IDR
Rp162,999.9348
|1 KIF to KRW
₩13,971.4146
|1 KIF to PHP
₱545.9196
|1 KIF to EGP
￡E.497.802
|1 KIF to BRL
R$55.4526
|1 KIF to CAD
C$13.3986
|1 KIF to BDT
৳1,188.5634
|1 KIF to NGN
₦15,723.4038
|1 KIF to UAH
₴405.9678
|1 KIF to VES
Bs841.08
|1 KIF to PKR
Rs2,749.4514
|1 KIF to KZT
₸4,994.8416
|1 KIF to THB
฿328.2168
|1 KIF to TWD
NT$313.8402
|1 KIF to AED
د.إ35.8926
|1 KIF to CHF
Fr8.0196
|1 KIF to HKD
HK$75.795
|1 KIF to MAD
.د.م90.5628
|1 KIF to MXN
$191.8836