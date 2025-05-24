Klaytu Price (KTU)
The live price of Klaytu (KTU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KTU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Klaytu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 21.25 USD
- Klaytu price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Klaytu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Klaytu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Klaytu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Klaytu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-14.01%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-16.86%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Klaytu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-1.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Klaytu (KTU) is a dynamic and innovative meme token launched on the Klaytn blockchain. Our mission is to establish KTU as the leading meme token of the Klaytn ecosystem, driving user engagement and contributing to the growth of the Klaytn blockchain. We aim to create a vibrant, community-driven environment that enhances the user experience on all Klaytn platforms. (Aim is to position us on the Klaytn Chain like BONK did on Solana and COQINU did on Avalanche).
