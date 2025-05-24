Klear Price (KLEAR)
The live price of Klear (KLEAR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KLEAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Klear Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Klear price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Klear to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Klear to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Klear to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Klear to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Klear: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KLEAR is the native token of the Klear Network, a decentralized Layer 1 blockchain designed to disrupt traditional banking infrastructure and revolutionize cross-border payments. Built as a subnet on Avalanche, Klear provides seamless, low-cost, and real-time fiat-stablecoin conversions, empowering users to transact globally without reliance on outdated financial systems. The KLEAR token powers the network’s ecosystem by enabling: Transaction Fees: Users pay fees in KLEAR for faster, cost-effective payments. Staking Rewards: Token holders can stake $KLEAR to secure the network and earn passive income from transaction fees. Governance: $KLEAR holders influence key network decisions and upgrades. Liquidity Incentives: Rewards for liquidity providers facilitating fiat-stablecoin conversions. Designed for scalability, speed, and accessibility, the Klear Network is built to serve underbanked populations and emerging markets while enabling financial inclusion and decentralized payment solutions. Tokenomics: KLEAR has a fixed supply, ensuring scarcity and long-term value as adoption grows. By holding KLEAR, users gain early access to the future of decentralized payments and global financial innovation.
