KLEAR is the native token of the Klear Network, a decentralized Layer 1 blockchain designed to disrupt traditional banking infrastructure and revolutionize cross-border payments. Built as a subnet on Avalanche, Klear provides seamless, low-cost, and real-time fiat-stablecoin conversions, empowering users to transact globally without reliance on outdated financial systems. The KLEAR token powers the network’s ecosystem by enabling: Transaction Fees: Users pay fees in KLEAR for faster, cost-effective payments. Staking Rewards: Token holders can stake $KLEAR to secure the network and earn passive income from transaction fees. Governance: $KLEAR holders influence key network decisions and upgrades. Liquidity Incentives: Rewards for liquidity providers facilitating fiat-stablecoin conversions. Designed for scalability, speed, and accessibility, the Klear Network is built to serve underbanked populations and emerging markets while enabling financial inclusion and decentralized payment solutions. Tokenomics: KLEAR has a fixed supply, ensuring scarcity and long-term value as adoption grows. By holding KLEAR, users gain early access to the future of decentralized payments and global financial innovation.

