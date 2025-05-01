KOLANA Price (KOLANA)
KOLANA is a koala-character meme coin that has been designed as the newest meme character token to join the Solana ecosystem. It’s a fun, community-driven token with no inherent value, created purely for those who want to participate in the Solana meme culture and become a part of the KOLANA community. While it doesn't offer utility or financial promises, it thrives on community engagement and decentralised fun.
