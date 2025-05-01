Kontos Price (KOS)
The live price of Kontos (KOS) today is 0.00895447 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.47M USD. KOS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kontos Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Kontos price change within the day is -8.70%
- It has a circulating supply of 164.60M USD
During today, the price change of Kontos to USD was $ -0.000854001952994975.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kontos to USD was $ +0.0028885024.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kontos to USD was $ -0.0044156488.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kontos to USD was $ -0.02790155976385396.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000854001952994975
|-8.70%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0028885024
|+32.26%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0044156488
|-49.31%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02790155976385396
|-75.70%
Discover the latest price analysis of Kontos: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.45%
-8.70%
+26.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kontos is a zk-powered and AI-enhanced chain-abstraction infrastructure powered Zecrey Labs. Kontos especially focus on the following abstractions: account, asset, chain and action abstractions. Its superior architecture enables users to enjoy numerous features, including gas-less transactions, asset-less operations, and key-less with higher security. By offering a single account for multiple blockchains, Kontos simplifies the usability of blockchain-based applications and provides an easy entry point into the world of web3. It streamlines managing and trading assets across networks. It simplifies cross-chain transactions with innovative chain, account, asset, and action abstractions, revolutionizing multi-chain navigation. With these unique features, Kontos is revolutionizing the traditional blockchain ecosystem and paving the way for the decentralized future. We’re also backed by top investors: Binance Labs, Spartan Group, Shima Capital, Fenbushi Capital, .etc.
