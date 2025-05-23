Kortana Price (KORA)
The live price of Kortana (KORA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KORA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kortana Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 16.71 USD
- Kortana price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Kortana to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kortana to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kortana to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kortana to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.68%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-13.84%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kortana: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is Kortana Legacy? Kortana Legacy is a 3rd-person shooter game that allows players to earn financial rewards through betting. With fast-paced action and competitive gameplay, players can stake their cryptocurrency to win big while battling it out in immersive, high-stakes battles. Introducing the game kortana legacy Kortana legacy is a game set in the kortana universe, featuring humanoid characters, robots, and aliens. earn kortana by defeating enemies in single-player mode or betting in multiplayer mode. for more information, check out the official kortana whitepaper.
