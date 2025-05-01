Krex Price (KREX)
The live price of Krex (KREX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 300.03K USD. KREX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Krex Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Krex price change within the day is -3.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 21.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the KREX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KREX price information.
During today, the price change of Krex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Krex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Krex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Krex to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.24%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-24.12%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-11.33%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Krex: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.57%
-3.24%
-9.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Krex Project is a groundbreaking fusion of storytelling, cryptocurrency, and advanced blockchain technology, designed to revolutionize the way we view digital ecosystems. At its core, it blends a vibrant fictional narrative with real-world crypto innovation, creating a unique and engaging platform for investors and enthusiasts alike. Key Highlights: The Visionary Leader – Krex: Krex, a half-human, half-reptile cryptographer, is the central figure of this project. His mission? To secure the Kaspa blockchain while empowering the crypto community through innovation, inclusivity, and unparalleled opportunities. KREX Token: The project is anchored by the KREX Token, a revolutionary asset built on the KRC-20 network. It offers not just wealth-building opportunities but also unique perks like digital superpowers, exclusive club memberships, and access to special features on the Kasparex platform. Kasparex Ecosystem: A hub for creativity and growth, Kasparex.com is the ultimate platform for: Launching new tokens tied to the ongoing story. Supporting community-driven initiatives. Offering tools for project creation and collaboration. Dynamic Narrative: The project introduces a story-driven approach where every token, character, and feature is part of a larger narrative called "Krex's Chronicles". Investors not only benefit financially but also become part of an evolving tale within Kaspaland, making the experience immersive and rewarding. XEN-B Club: An exclusive group for the most loyal and high-net-worth investors, offering unparalleled networking opportunities and access to premium features, airdrops, and decision-making in the Kasparex ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KREX to VND
₫--
|1 KREX to AUD
A$--
|1 KREX to GBP
￡--
|1 KREX to EUR
€--
|1 KREX to USD
$--
|1 KREX to MYR
RM--
|1 KREX to TRY
₺--
|1 KREX to JPY
¥--
|1 KREX to RUB
₽--
|1 KREX to INR
₹--
|1 KREX to IDR
Rp--
|1 KREX to KRW
₩--
|1 KREX to PHP
₱--
|1 KREX to EGP
￡E.--
|1 KREX to BRL
R$--
|1 KREX to CAD
C$--
|1 KREX to BDT
৳--
|1 KREX to NGN
₦--
|1 KREX to UAH
₴--
|1 KREX to VES
Bs--
|1 KREX to PKR
Rs--
|1 KREX to KZT
₸--
|1 KREX to THB
฿--
|1 KREX to TWD
NT$--
|1 KREX to AED
د.إ--
|1 KREX to CHF
Fr--
|1 KREX to HKD
HK$--
|1 KREX to MAD
.د.م--
|1 KREX to MXN
$--