Kris Price (KRIS)
The live price of Kris (KRIS) today is 0.00008227 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 82.25K USD. KRIS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kris Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Kris price change within the day is +2.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the KRIS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KRIS price information.
During today, the price change of Kris to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kris to USD was $ -0.0000470489.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kris to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kris to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.28%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000470489
|-57.18%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kris: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.18%
+2.28%
-14.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kris is a community-driven meme coin on the Cronos blockchain focused on decentralized growth and grassroots engagement. The project avoids paid promotions, influencer-driven marketing, and centralized control. Instead, it emphasizes organic expansion through community-led initiatives and utility-based rewards. Key Features: Social Engagement Quests: Users earn $Kris by completing social tasks on platforms such as X, YouTube, and Reddit. Free Development Tools: Offers no-cost access to tools like NFT generators, buy/sell bots, and Discord launch bots for new projects. Accelerator Program: Supports emerging meme and NFT projects with essential decentralized applications. Holder Utilities: Provides access to tools like sniping bots, market analytics, copy trading, and token scanning tools for holders. ERC404 Implementation: Utilizes ERC404s to enhance liquidity and gated utility access. Kris operates without venture capital involvement and prioritizes community participation over centralized ownership.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KRIS to VND
₫2.16493505
|1 KRIS to AUD
A$0.0001283412
|1 KRIS to GBP
￡0.0000617025
|1 KRIS to EUR
€0.0000723976
|1 KRIS to USD
$0.00008227
|1 KRIS to MYR
RM0.0003545837
|1 KRIS to TRY
₺0.0031665723
|1 KRIS to JPY
¥0.0118287806
|1 KRIS to RUB
₽0.006754367
|1 KRIS to INR
₹0.0069641555
|1 KRIS to IDR
Rp1.3711661182
|1 KRIS to KRW
₩0.1175284539
|1 KRIS to PHP
₱0.0045923114
|1 KRIS to EGP
￡E.0.004187543
|1 KRIS to BRL
R$0.0004664709
|1 KRIS to CAD
C$0.0001127099
|1 KRIS to BDT
৳0.0099982731
|1 KRIS to NGN
₦0.1322663017
|1 KRIS to UAH
₴0.0034150277
|1 KRIS to VES
Bs0.00707522
|1 KRIS to PKR
Rs0.0231285651
|1 KRIS to KZT
₸0.0420169344
|1 KRIS to THB
฿0.0027609812
|1 KRIS to TWD
NT$0.0026400443
|1 KRIS to AED
د.إ0.0003019309
|1 KRIS to CHF
Fr0.0000674614
|1 KRIS to HKD
HK$0.0006375925
|1 KRIS to MAD
.د.م0.0007618202
|1 KRIS to MXN
$0.0016141374