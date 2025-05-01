Kryptomon Price (KMON)
The live price of Kryptomon (KMON) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 115.98K USD. KMON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kryptomon Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Kryptomon price change within the day is -14.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 944.45M USD
Get real-time price updates of the KMON to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KMON price information.
During today, the price change of Kryptomon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kryptomon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kryptomon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kryptomon to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-14.30%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+13.67%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-71.08%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kryptomon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
-14.30%
-32.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kryptomons are digital collectible BEP721 NFT Token monsters built on the BSC blockchain. They can be bought and traded by using our dedicated BEP20 Token (KMON). Breed with other players to create new eggs with exciting traits and new levels of power. At launch, 10,000 unique eggs will be stored in a smart contract on the BSC blockchain and airdropped to the top referring 10K members of our KMON community.Further eggs can be generated by the in game breeding mechanics. Every egg has a unique but mutable genetic code (genotype) and a distinct visual appearance which is stored in the smart contract. The Genetic code is made up of 38 different genotypes that will determine all the aspects - both physical and behavioral - of your creature. Your Kryptomon requires attention and if you fail to take regular care of it it could regress or be frozen, as in real life, where muscle is lost without constant exercise. Like in a Pokemon game KMON trainers will be able to engage their Kryptomons in battles to grow their abilities and win the elite KMON league.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KMON to VND
₫--
|1 KMON to AUD
A$--
|1 KMON to GBP
￡--
|1 KMON to EUR
€--
|1 KMON to USD
$--
|1 KMON to MYR
RM--
|1 KMON to TRY
₺--
|1 KMON to JPY
¥--
|1 KMON to RUB
₽--
|1 KMON to INR
₹--
|1 KMON to IDR
Rp--
|1 KMON to KRW
₩--
|1 KMON to PHP
₱--
|1 KMON to EGP
￡E.--
|1 KMON to BRL
R$--
|1 KMON to CAD
C$--
|1 KMON to BDT
৳--
|1 KMON to NGN
₦--
|1 KMON to UAH
₴--
|1 KMON to VES
Bs--
|1 KMON to PKR
Rs--
|1 KMON to KZT
₸--
|1 KMON to THB
฿--
|1 KMON to TWD
NT$--
|1 KMON to AED
د.إ--
|1 KMON to CHF
Fr--
|1 KMON to HKD
HK$--
|1 KMON to MAD
.د.م--
|1 KMON to MXN
$--