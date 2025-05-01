Kylacoin Price (KCN)
The live price of Kylacoin (KCN) today is 21.27 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 159.11K USD. KCN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kylacoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Kylacoin price change within the day is +1.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 7.48K USD
Get real-time price updates of the KCN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KCN price information.
During today, the price change of Kylacoin to USD was $ +0.372027.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kylacoin to USD was $ -1.6849136850.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kylacoin to USD was $ +2.4871330050.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kylacoin to USD was $ -17.41382847224897.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.372027
|+1.78%
|30 Days
|$ -1.6849136850
|-7.92%
|60 Days
|$ +2.4871330050
|+11.69%
|90 Days
|$ -17.41382847224897
|-45.01%
Discover the latest price analysis of Kylacoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.13%
+1.78%
-11.60%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is Kylacoin Kylacoin is a layer 1 blockchain ecosystem with a store of value that promotes scalability and interoperability. What makes Kylacoin unique? Kylacoin promotes scalability and interoperability with a block time of 60 seconds, guaranteeing transactions, and the most secure hash algorithm, SHA3d. Kylacoin was started with a fair launch, no premine, and no ICO. History of your project. The development of Kylacoin started in December 2021, and the chain started working on February 5, 2022. Right after that, we announced the project on Bitcointalk. What’s next for your project? We're going to develop lite wallets for mobile and other platforms, and we're going to develop a token system on the chain with the help of a strong scripting language.
