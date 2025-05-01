Landtorn Shard Price (SHARD)
The live price of Landtorn Shard (SHARD) today is 0.00143773 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SHARD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Landtorn Shard Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 36.25 USD
- Landtorn Shard price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SHARD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SHARD price information.
During today, the price change of Landtorn Shard to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Landtorn Shard to USD was $ -0.0001470560.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Landtorn Shard to USD was $ -0.0005380753.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Landtorn Shard to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001470560
|-10.22%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0005380753
|-37.42%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Landtorn Shard: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$SHARD is the in-game currency for landtorn's LORAK game. Landtorn is part of the base ecosystem as per the base website (under gaming): https://base.org/ecosystem. Lorak is an experimental on-chain idle game built using the erc-6551 standard, testing the limits of Token Bound accounts or, in simpler terms, testing the feasibility of managing hundreds of NFTs inside of a Character NFT with a built-in ruleset, which deepens the gameplay, while providing a full on-chain experience. Lorak is the meta-game for the TORN ecosystem, it will evolve over multiple Cataclysms. The idea is that all participation will lead to the future launch of the LandTorn platform. The game is set in a classic medieval fantasy setting with a heavy emphasis on Lore. Gods of Death rule these Lands and death plays a large part in the games system. Players go through Dungeons and try to extract valuable items, that carry $SHARDS, and Mythics, sthat allow them to mint a TornLord.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SHARD to VND
₫37.83386495
|1 SHARD to AUD
A$0.0022428588
|1 SHARD to GBP
￡0.0010782975
|1 SHARD to EUR
€0.0012652024
|1 SHARD to USD
$0.00143773
|1 SHARD to MYR
RM0.0061966163
|1 SHARD to TRY
₺0.0552663412
|1 SHARD to JPY
¥0.2079676445
|1 SHARD to RUB
₽0.1177069551
|1 SHARD to INR
₹0.1216607126
|1 SHARD to IDR
Rp23.9621570818
|1 SHARD to KRW
₩2.0538979461
|1 SHARD to PHP
₱0.0802540886
|1 SHARD to EGP
￡E.0.0731373251
|1 SHARD to BRL
R$0.0081519291
|1 SHARD to CAD
C$0.0019840674
|1 SHARD to BDT
৳0.175259287
|1 SHARD to NGN
₦2.3077435549
|1 SHARD to UAH
₴0.059809568
|1 SHARD to VES
Bs0.12364478
|1 SHARD to PKR
Rs0.4053248416
|1 SHARD to KZT
₸0.7399421218
|1 SHARD to THB
฿0.0481495777
|1 SHARD to TWD
NT$0.0460936238
|1 SHARD to AED
د.إ0.0052764691
|1 SHARD to CHF
Fr0.0011789386
|1 SHARD to HKD
HK$0.0111424075
|1 SHARD to MAD
.د.م0.0133133798
|1 SHARD to MXN
$0.0282370172