What is Late Capitalism (L8CAP)

investment DAO of the LATE Movement on @daosdotfun We invest in intersubjective culture coins. 1000X is FUD. L8CAP , birthed on daos.fun on Sol is our DAO token, the son of the $Late Rebellion and by far the lead to exemplify the values & teachings of the Late ecosystem. With the strategy of being "Extremely Late" and with a thesis of "1000X is FUD"! Late Capitalism is your passive path to capitalize on the success of DAOs this cycle, become a holding member of a DAO that is being built on the ideals of investing in culture coins, temporal metas & diamond handing every new DAO that partners/cooperates with us in our journey to create value for its holders. Late Capitalism also drives its competitive advantage/edge by being community-driven and celebrating mutual efforts across the board to nurture the DAOs ecosystem & give stealth competition to VCs!

