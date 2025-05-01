Law Blocks Price (LBT)
The live price of Law Blocks (LBT) today is 0.128598 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 27.65M USD. LBT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Law Blocks Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Law Blocks price change within the day is +0.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 215.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the LBT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LBT price information.
During today, the price change of Law Blocks to USD was $ +0.00011351.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Law Blocks to USD was $ +0.0007416761.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Law Blocks to USD was $ -0.0030110450.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Law Blocks to USD was $ +0.01423088449596357.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00011351
|+0.09%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0007416761
|+0.58%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0030110450
|-2.34%
|90 Days
|$ +0.01423088449596357
|+12.44%
Discover the latest price analysis of Law Blocks: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
+0.09%
+1.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is Law Blocks AI ? Law Blocks AI is a Legal Tech Ecosystem. Platform offers: 1) AI-generated legal Documents tailored to state & country. 2) Sharing and editing documents with your counterpart. 3) Cryptographic & Digital signature. 4) Uploading on Inter Planetary File System (IPFS), XDC Blockchain. 5) Artificial Intelligence at your fingertip, offering global information. 6) Alternative Dispute Resolution through Mediation and Arbitration. 7) Legal Counsellors worldwide to resolve disputes in Arbitration Courts. http://lawblocks.io http://Linktr.ee/lawblocks
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LBT to VND
₫3,384.05637
|1 LBT to AUD
A$0.1993269
|1 LBT to GBP
￡0.0964485
|1 LBT to EUR
€0.11316624
|1 LBT to USD
$0.128598
|1 LBT to MYR
RM0.55425738
|1 LBT to TRY
₺4.95359496
|1 LBT to JPY
¥18.38051214
|1 LBT to RUB
₽10.545036
|1 LBT to INR
₹10.8729609
|1 LBT to IDR
Rp2,143.29914268
|1 LBT to KRW
₩183.187851
|1 LBT to PHP
₱7.17191046
|1 LBT to EGP
￡E.6.53663634
|1 LBT to BRL
R$0.72915066
|1 LBT to CAD
C$0.17617926
|1 LBT to BDT
৳15.62851494
|1 LBT to NGN
₦206.08601088
|1 LBT to UAH
₴5.33810298
|1 LBT to VES
Bs11.059428
|1 LBT to PKR
Rs36.15275574
|1 LBT to KZT
₸65.67757056
|1 LBT to THB
฿4.29903114
|1 LBT to TWD
NT$4.12027992
|1 LBT to AED
د.إ0.47195466
|1 LBT to CHF
Fr0.10545036
|1 LBT to HKD
HK$0.9966345
|1 LBT to MAD
.د.م1.19081748
|1 LBT to MXN
$2.52180678