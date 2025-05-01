Lemon Price (LEMON)
The live price of Lemon (LEMON) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.73K USD. LEMON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lemon Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 596.07 USD
- Lemon price change within the day is +1.96%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.68B USD
During today, the price change of Lemon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lemon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lemon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lemon to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.96%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+54.40%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+12.11%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Lemon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
+1.96%
+34.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Lemon Project is dedicated to establishing a solid foundation and positive reputation for the Sui meme ecosystem. Our mission is to create a safe and engaging environment for meme projects, fostering trust and innovation within the community. Our ultimate goal is to position the Sui ecosystem as a leading destination for crypto enthusiasts, attracting users and developers from Solana and other layer-1 ecosystems. By doing so, we aim to drive adoption and expand the reach of Sui while promoting a vibrant and interconnected blockchain landscape. In addition, we are excited to share that we are working on a SuiPlay console game, which will integrate Lemon tokens to provide real utility and an engaging experience for users. This initiative underscores our commitment to delivering value and long-term growth for the Sui ecosystem.
