Levana Price (LVN)
The live price of Levana (LVN) today is 0.00911382 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.94M USD. LVN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Levana Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Levana price change within the day is -3.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 761.27M USD
Get real-time price updates of the LVN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LVN price information.
During today, the price change of Levana to USD was $ -0.000331502666929535.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Levana to USD was $ +0.0086857502.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Levana to USD was $ +0.0079079604.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Levana to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000331502666929535
|-3.50%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0086857502
|+95.30%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0079079604
|+86.77%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Levana: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.66%
-3.50%
+27.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Levana Well-funded Perps is a protocol for perpetual swaps, which are leveraged trading contracts. It aims to manage risk and provide benefits to both traders and liquidity providers. For traders, Levana's solution is to make all positions "well-funded," meaning that the maximum profit for each position is locked in advance. This eliminates the possibility of bad debt and insolvency, providing greater security. Liquidity providers, on the other hand, receive a yield for taking on the risk of market instability. They supply funds that act as collateral, and in return, they earn a fee with a risk premium. The protocol addresses the issues with existing perpetual swap models, such as the virtual AMM. These models rely on complex mechanisms to maintain price stability, but they have limitations and can be risky in volatile markets. By separating different trading pairs and creating a decentralized market for liquidity, Levana reduces the risk of contagion between different markets. This also makes it easier to expand to other blockchain networks. Overall, Levana's perpetual swaps protocol offers a reliable and secure platform for traders and liquidity providers. It ensures fair settlement, minimizes risks, and allows for the development of additional financial protocols on top of tokenized positions.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LVN to VND
₫233.68745862
|1 LVN to AUD
A$0.0139441446
|1 LVN to GBP
￡0.0066530886
|1 LVN to EUR
€0.0079290234
|1 LVN to USD
$0.00911382
|1 LVN to MYR
RM0.0385514586
|1 LVN to TRY
₺0.3543453216
|1 LVN to JPY
¥1.299175041
|1 LVN to RUB
₽0.7229993406
|1 LVN to INR
₹0.7753126674
|1 LVN to IDR
Rp146.9970761946
|1 LVN to KRW
₩12.4505717784
|1 LVN to PHP
₱0.5043587988
|1 LVN to EGP
￡E.0.4545973416
|1 LVN to BRL
R$0.0514019448
|1 LVN to CAD
C$0.0124859334
|1 LVN to BDT
৳1.1104278288
|1 LVN to NGN
₦14.4893333124
|1 LVN to UAH
₴0.3784058064
|1 LVN to VES
Bs0.85669908
|1 LVN to PKR
Rs2.5693681344
|1 LVN to KZT
₸4.66171893
|1 LVN to THB
฿0.2961080118
|1 LVN to TWD
NT$0.2731411854
|1 LVN to AED
د.إ0.0334477194
|1 LVN to CHF
Fr0.0074733324
|1 LVN to HKD
HK$0.0713612106
|1 LVN to MAD
.د.م0.0837560058
|1 LVN to MXN
$0.1753498968