Lexicon Price (LEXICON)
The live price of Lexicon (LEXICON) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 102.70K USD. LEXICON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lexicon Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Lexicon price change within the day is -1.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.86M USD
Get real-time price updates of the LEXICON to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LEXICON price information.
During today, the price change of Lexicon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lexicon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lexicon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lexicon to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.08%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-15.47%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-62.86%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Lexicon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.54%
-1.08%
-21.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Lexicon is a DeFAI token that includes an AI agent framework. The project also has its own products, each meant to help people manage digital assets in simpler ways. The AI agent looks at market data, finds possible risks, and gives suggestions to make the system work better. It doesn’t remove human control, but offers real-time advice and support. The framework is built to be clear and secure. The team checks the code through audits and regular updates, aiming to catch problems early. They encourage community members—developers, researchers, and token holders—to give feedback, suggest upgrades, and build new tools. By mixing AI with DeFi, Lexicon wants to keep up with changes in the market and give users a more direct, helpful approach to handling their assets.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LEXICON to VND
₫--
|1 LEXICON to AUD
A$--
|1 LEXICON to GBP
￡--
|1 LEXICON to EUR
€--
|1 LEXICON to USD
$--
|1 LEXICON to MYR
RM--
|1 LEXICON to TRY
₺--
|1 LEXICON to JPY
¥--
|1 LEXICON to RUB
₽--
|1 LEXICON to INR
₹--
|1 LEXICON to IDR
Rp--
|1 LEXICON to KRW
₩--
|1 LEXICON to PHP
₱--
|1 LEXICON to EGP
￡E.--
|1 LEXICON to BRL
R$--
|1 LEXICON to CAD
C$--
|1 LEXICON to BDT
৳--
|1 LEXICON to NGN
₦--
|1 LEXICON to UAH
₴--
|1 LEXICON to VES
Bs--
|1 LEXICON to PKR
Rs--
|1 LEXICON to KZT
₸--
|1 LEXICON to THB
฿--
|1 LEXICON to TWD
NT$--
|1 LEXICON to AED
د.إ--
|1 LEXICON to CHF
Fr--
|1 LEXICON to HKD
HK$--
|1 LEXICON to MAD
.د.م--
|1 LEXICON to MXN
$--