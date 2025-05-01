Libra Credit Price (LBA)
The live price of Libra Credit (LBA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 61.74K USD. LBA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Libra Credit Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Libra Credit price change within the day is +3.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 675.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the LBA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LBA price information.
During today, the price change of Libra Credit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Libra Credit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Libra Credit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Libra Credit to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.46%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+11.56%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-38.71%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Libra Credit: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
+3.46%
+2.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Libra Credit is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates open access to credit anywhere and anytime based on the Ethereum blockchain. Libra Credit is a global initiative with a mission to provide financial inclusion and lower the cost of financial services. Powered by its proprietary big data, AI-based credit assessment technology and existing global partnership networks, Libra Credit has the expertise and capabilities to realize its mission. Libra Credit aims to offer a seamless digital lending process that can be completed in 5 steps: application, verification and credit assessment, confirmation, collateral deposit, and disbursement. The Libra Credit platform will focus on a dual-credit risk scoring mechanism that considers the creditworthiness of the pledged collateral as well as the credit information of the borrower. Borrowers will be able to pledge any crypto-assets as collateral and receive loans in their desired asset. Using smart contracts and a proprietary collateral valuation and liquidation system, Libra Credit will lock in agreed terms between borrows, lenders, custodians, guarantors and liquidators. Libra Credit was founded in 2017 and operates out of San Francisco, USA. They are backed by investors such as FBG Capital, GBIC, DHVC, Dekypt Capital, Crypto Parency, and others. Lu Hua, Co-Founder & CEO has experience in the payments, financing, and risk management industries. He was previously the CEO of moKredit, one of China’s top digital credit servicing companies. Lu was also the Head of Core Payments for PayPal China and the Head of Global Banking Platform for PayPal US. Dan Schatt, Co-Founder & COO has previously worked as the Chief Commercial Officer at Stockpile Inc., a leading fintech company, and as General Manager of Financial Innovations at PayPal. Howard Wu, Chief Scientist, he is a blockchain and cryptography expert who is a Founding Partner of Dekrypt Capital, Advisor of Blockchain at Berkeley, and Software Engineer at Google. He advises the project in a technical capacity and has received a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences from UC Berkeley. There are already quite a few blockchain lending projects, so competition is stiff. Libra Credit’s development progress is rather early compared to its competitors. The crypto-to-crypto lending part seems to be well thought out. However, not so much with the crypto-to-fiat part. According to the roadmap, crypto-to-fiat lending is scheduled to launch in 2018 Q3. With details lacking in the weekly blog update about crypto-to-fiat lending, it is difficult to gauge whether the proposed timeline is reasonable.
