Lido Staked SOL Logo

Lido Staked SOL Price (STSOL)

USD

Lido Staked SOL (STSOL) Live Price Chart

$179.71
$179.71$179.71
+1.00%(1D)

Price of Lido Staked SOL (STSOL) Today

The live price of Lido Staked SOL (STSOL) today is 179.71 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 19.07M USD. STSOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lido Staked SOL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Lido Staked SOL price change within the day is +1.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 106.16K USD

Get real-time price updates of the STSOL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STSOL price information.

Lido Staked SOL (STSOL) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Lido Staked SOL to USD was $ +1.81.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lido Staked SOL to USD was $ +34.0033963460.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lido Staked SOL to USD was $ +6.1933637010.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lido Staked SOL to USD was $ -109.4680292565269.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +1.81+1.02%
30 Days$ +34.0033963460+18.92%
60 Days$ +6.1933637010+3.45%
90 Days$ -109.4680292565269-37.85%

Lido Staked SOL (STSOL) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Lido Staked SOL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 171.34
$ 171.34$ 171.34

$ 179.84
$ 179.84$ 179.84

$ 350.04
$ 350.04$ 350.04

+0.45%

+1.02%

-1.81%

Lido Staked SOL (STSOL) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 19.07M
$ 19.07M$ 19.07M

--
----

106.16K
106.16K 106.16K

What is Lido Staked SOL (STSOL)

‘Lido for Solana’ is a Lido-DAO governed liquid staking protocol for the Solana blockchain. Anyone who stakes their SOL tokens with Lido will be issued an on-chain representation of SOL staking position with Lido validators, called stSOL. This will allow Solana token holders to get liquidity on their staked assets which can then be traded, or further utilized as collateral in DeFi products. stSOL is the liquid token that represents your share of the total SOL pool deposited with Lido. As soon as you delegate to the pool, you receive the newly minted stSOL. Over time, as your SOL delegation accrues rewards, the value of your stSOL appreciates. There is no waiting time for receiving stSOL tokens.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Lido Staked SOL (STSOL) Resource

Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lido Staked SOL (STSOL)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

STSOL to Local Currencies

1 STSOL to VND
4,729,068.65
1 STSOL to AUD
A$278.5505
1 STSOL to GBP
134.7825
1 STSOL to EUR
158.1448
1 STSOL to USD
$179.71
1 STSOL to MYR
RM774.5501
1 STSOL to TRY
6,922.4292
1 STSOL to JPY
¥25,685.9503
1 STSOL to RUB
14,736.22
1 STSOL to INR
15,194.4805
1 STSOL to IDR
Rp2,995,165.4686
1 STSOL to KRW
255,996.895
1 STSOL to PHP
10,022.4267
1 STSOL to EGP
￡E.9,132.8622
1 STSOL to BRL
R$1,018.9557
1 STSOL to CAD
C$246.2027
1 STSOL to BDT
21,840.1563
1 STSOL to NGN
287,996.0576
1 STSOL to UAH
7,459.7621
1 STSOL to VES
Bs15,455.06
1 STSOL to PKR
Rs50,521.8723
1 STSOL to KZT
91,781.4912
1 STSOL to THB
฿6,007.7053
1 STSOL to TWD
NT$5,757.9084
1 STSOL to AED
د.إ659.5357
1 STSOL to CHF
Fr147.3622
1 STSOL to HKD
HK$1,392.7525
1 STSOL to MAD
.د.م1,664.1146
1 STSOL to MXN
$3,524.1131