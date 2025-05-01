lifedog Price (LFDOG)
The live price of lifedog (LFDOG) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 12.70K USD. LFDOG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key lifedog Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- lifedog price change within the day is -0.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 952.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the LFDOG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LFDOG price information.
During today, the price change of lifedog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of lifedog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of lifedog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of lifedog to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.94%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-17.52%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+95.81%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of lifedog: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.94%
+6.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LIFEDOG – The King of All Dog Coins LIFEDOG is the The Harbinger of Bull Runs. King of All Dog Coins. The Great Dog, The True King, The Resurrector of Dead Memes, The Herald of Meme Rebirth, The Healer of Broken Dreams, The Restorer of Meme Glory. Memes? They are our language. Money? It is our destiny. $LIFEDOG is the catalyst for both. A dog with the power to change the fate of all meme coins, he has come to Earth to revive every meme from the ashes and lead us all to the moon. KEY FEATURES Memes Communities Absorbtion! LIFE, FUN, PROFIT Fairlaunch No MM, No VCs Huge celebrity support
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LFDOG to VND
₫--
|1 LFDOG to AUD
A$--
|1 LFDOG to GBP
￡--
|1 LFDOG to EUR
€--
|1 LFDOG to USD
$--
|1 LFDOG to MYR
RM--
|1 LFDOG to TRY
₺--
|1 LFDOG to JPY
¥--
|1 LFDOG to RUB
₽--
|1 LFDOG to INR
₹--
|1 LFDOG to IDR
Rp--
|1 LFDOG to KRW
₩--
|1 LFDOG to PHP
₱--
|1 LFDOG to EGP
￡E.--
|1 LFDOG to BRL
R$--
|1 LFDOG to CAD
C$--
|1 LFDOG to BDT
৳--
|1 LFDOG to NGN
₦--
|1 LFDOG to UAH
₴--
|1 LFDOG to VES
Bs--
|1 LFDOG to PKR
Rs--
|1 LFDOG to KZT
₸--
|1 LFDOG to THB
฿--
|1 LFDOG to TWD
NT$--
|1 LFDOG to AED
د.إ--
|1 LFDOG to CHF
Fr--
|1 LFDOG to HKD
HK$--
|1 LFDOG to MAD
.د.م--
|1 LFDOG to MXN
$--