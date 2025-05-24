Lightning Protocol Price (LIGHT)
The live price of Lightning Protocol (LIGHT) today is 0.00496294 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LIGHT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lightning Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.67 USD
- Lightning Protocol price change within the day is -0.83%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Lightning Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lightning Protocol to USD was $ +0.0005069400.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lightning Protocol to USD was $ +0.0001193889.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lightning Protocol to USD was $ -0.0004469771268914385.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.83%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0005069400
|+10.21%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001193889
|+2.41%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0004469771268914385
|-8.26%
Discover the latest price analysis of Lightning Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.10%
-0.83%
+1.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The first fully deflationary elastic supply protocol which expands supply by 50% of the Tokens burnt through fees during each cycle.
