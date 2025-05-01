lilcat Price (LILCAT)
The live price of lilcat (LILCAT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 11.92K USD. LILCAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key lilcat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- lilcat price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 999.97M USD
Get real-time price updates of the LILCAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LILCAT price information.
During today, the price change of lilcat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of lilcat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of lilcat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of lilcat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+14.77%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-13.88%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of lilcat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+14.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
are a meme project on the solana network with a doxxed developer and strong community and we continue to build our legacy
