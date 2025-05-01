Linda Price (LINDA)
The live price of Linda (LINDA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 279.13K USD. LINDA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Linda Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Linda price change within the day is -0.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 93.23B USD
During today, the price change of Linda to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Linda to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Linda to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Linda to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.22%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+8.65%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-16.04%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Linda: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
-0.22%
+13.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Linda is a memecoin launched on the Linea Network with the purpose to help grow the community and promote the Linea Ecosystem by bring more users onto the network.
