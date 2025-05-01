Linpuss Price (LPUSS)
The live price of Linpuss (LPUSS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 151.73K USD. LPUSS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Linpuss Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Linpuss price change within the day is +8.96%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the LPUSS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Linpuss to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Linpuss to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Linpuss to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Linpuss to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+8.96%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-12.85%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-68.83%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Linpuss: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.14%
+8.96%
+6.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Linpuss is a memecoin on the L2, Linea. The name comes from the word Linea, hence Lin, and Puss represents the cat. The project aims to establish itself, and already has, as the biggest cat memecoin on the Linea L2. Linpuss is growing a loyal community of holders and has an NFT collection plans as well as DAO mechanics for NFT and token holders. The project is transparent with members to drive growth in direction of the community's vision. The strong relationship with Linea team, DEXs and contacts with CEXs will make for a smooth and healthy growth over the next months.
