Liquid BGT Price (LBGT)
The live price of Liquid BGT (LBGT) today is 4.74 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.76M USD. LBGT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Liquid BGT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Liquid BGT price change within the day is -1.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.64M USD
Get real-time price updates of the LBGT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LBGT price information.
During today, the price change of Liquid BGT to USD was $ -0.052849740084532.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Liquid BGT to USD was $ -3.3953397360.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Liquid BGT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Liquid BGT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.052849740084532
|-1.10%
|30 Days
|$ -3.3953397360
|-71.63%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Liquid BGT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.61%
-1.10%
-11.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BeraPaw is a novel liquid wrapper protocol built atop Berachain’s Proof of Liquidity (PoL) consensus mechanism. It simplifies and automates PoL interactions for participants, enabling them to unlock the full potential of Berachain’s governance token, BGT, in a decentralized and user-friendly manner. At its core, BeraPaw transforms Berachain’s native yield-bearing token, BGT, into a more versatile and liquid asset called Liquid BGT (LBGT).
