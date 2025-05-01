What is LIQUIDATED (LIQQ)

$LIQQ was started on pump.fun by two degens who got liquidated by an event on April 13th, 2024. Instead of being sad, they turned that meme into a token to celebrate and unite people who experience financial loss in web3. $LIQQ hopes you enjoy the journey as we all ride the waves and do our best to avoid getting LIQQ’d and start getting $LIQQ'd. Liqq is the little blue, mischievous, and playful mascot of LIQQ Token. He loves licking everything hence why his tongue is always sticking out. Despite the sadness often associated with getting liquidated, he's here to have fun, make people smile, and show everyone that getting liquidated is not the end of the world.

LIQUIDATED (LIQQ) Resource Official Website