Liquity BOLD Price (BOLD)
The live price of Liquity BOLD (BOLD) today is 0.998378 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 28.92M USD. BOLD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Liquity BOLD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Liquity BOLD price change within the day is -0.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 28.97M USD
During today, the price change of Liquity BOLD to USD was $ -0.0006655729234452.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Liquity BOLD to USD was $ -0.0008800702.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Liquity BOLD to USD was $ -0.0004003495.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Liquity BOLD to USD was $ -0.004510587277309.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0006655729234452
|-0.06%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0008800702
|-0.08%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004003495
|-0.04%
|90 Days
|$ -0.004510587277309
|-0.44%
Discover the latest price analysis of Liquity BOLD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-0.06%
-0.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BOLD is a fully redeemable USD-pegged stablecoin issued by the Liquity Protocol. Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows you to set your own rate and draw loans against ETHm, wstETH and rETH used as collateral. Loans are paid out in BOLD and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%. In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing BOLD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free.
|1 BOLD to VND
₫26,272.31707
|1 BOLD to AUD
A$1.5474859
|1 BOLD to GBP
￡0.7487835
|1 BOLD to EUR
€0.87857264
|1 BOLD to USD
$0.998378
|1 BOLD to MYR
RM4.30300918
|1 BOLD to TRY
₺38.45752056
|1 BOLD to JPY
¥142.69816754
|1 BOLD to RUB
₽81.866996
|1 BOLD to INR
₹84.4128599
|1 BOLD to IDR
Rp16,639.62667748
|1 BOLD to KRW
₩1,422.189461
|1 BOLD to PHP
₱55.67954106
|1 BOLD to EGP
￡E.50.73756996
|1 BOLD to BRL
R$5.66080326
|1 BOLD to CAD
C$1.36777786
|1 BOLD to BDT
৳121.33287834
|1 BOLD to NGN
₦1,599.96064768
|1 BOLD to UAH
₴41.44267078
|1 BOLD to VES
Bs85.860508
|1 BOLD to PKR
Rs280.67400714
|1 BOLD to KZT
₸509.89161216
|1 BOLD to THB
฿33.37577654
|1 BOLD to TWD
NT$31.98803112
|1 BOLD to AED
د.إ3.66404726
|1 BOLD to CHF
Fr0.81866996
|1 BOLD to HKD
HK$7.7374295
|1 BOLD to MAD
.د.م9.24498028
|1 BOLD to MXN
$19.5682088