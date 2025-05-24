LiraT Price (TRYT)
The live price of LiraT (TRYT) today is 0.02573309 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. TRYT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LiraT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- LiraT price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the TRYT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TRYT price information.
During today, the price change of LiraT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LiraT to USD was $ -0.0003610301.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LiraT to USD was $ -0.0005958033.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LiraT to USD was $ -0.00171898024664681.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003610301
|-1.40%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0005958033
|-2.31%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00171898024664681
|-6.26%
Discover the latest price analysis of LiraT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Launched in November 2022, LiraT (TRYT) is an asset-backed token redeemable 1:1 for 1 Turkish lira. Issued by Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi, this token is fully backed by Turkish lira on the blockchain at a 1:1 ratio and indexed to the price of Turkish lira. For every TRYT created, an equivalent amount of Turkish lira is held as collateral in the company's reserves. TRYT provides a cost-effective, fast and secure solution for global users, offering direct ownership with no storage costs and high accessibility for 24/7 transactions and transfers, regardless of geographical boundaries. Unlike fiat Turkish lira transaction limits in the market, there are no minimum transaction limits for TRYT. TRYT transactions are executed instantly and any amount of TRYT tokens can be converted to fiat currencies, ensuring quick and efficient transactions. TRYT is created and runs on the Avalanche C-Chain and Polygon blockchain, and it is compatible with all blockchain wallets that support EVM. It uses smart contracts to automatically manage the collateralization process. As the demand for TRYT tokens increases, Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi will add the equivalent amount of Turkish lira to its reserves for each TRYT token upon request from institutions wishing to meet their demand. This ensures that the 1:1 ratio between Turkish lira and TRYT is maintained whilst keeping the market in balance between supply and demand. And a coin burn function is built into the blockchain's smart contract to remove a pre-determined amount of TRYT tokens from circulation when needed, ensuring a balance between TRYT and the Turkish lira. Thanks to this mint-and-burn mechanism, the price of TRYT is always in equilibrium with the price of the Turkish lira.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 TRYT to VND
₫659.82216069
|1 TRYT to AUD
A$0.0393716277
|1 TRYT to GBP
￡0.0187851557
|1 TRYT to EUR
€0.0223877883
|1 TRYT to USD
$0.02573309
|1 TRYT to MYR
RM0.1088509707
|1 TRYT to TRY
₺1.0005025392
|1 TRYT to JPY
¥3.6682519795
|1 TRYT to RUB
₽2.0447513314
|1 TRYT to INR
₹2.1891139663
|1 TRYT to IDR
Rp415.0497806027
|1 TRYT to KRW
₩35.1544889108
|1 TRYT to PHP
₱1.4240692006
|1 TRYT to EGP
￡E.1.2835665292
|1 TRYT to BRL
R$0.1451346276
|1 TRYT to CAD
C$0.0352543333
|1 TRYT to BDT
৳3.1353196856
|1 TRYT to NGN
₦40.9109811438
|1 TRYT to UAH
₴1.0684378968
|1 TRYT to VES
Bs2.41891046
|1 TRYT to PKR
Rs7.2546727328
|1 TRYT to KZT
₸13.162475535
|1 TRYT to THB
฿0.8358107632
|1 TRYT to TWD
NT$0.7712207073
|1 TRYT to AED
د.إ0.0944404403
|1 TRYT to CHF
Fr0.0211011338
|1 TRYT to HKD
HK$0.2014900947
|1 TRYT to MAD
.د.م0.2364870971
|1 TRYT to MXN
$0.4951046516