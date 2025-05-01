## What is $LIZ? Lizcoin is the gaming infrastructure token of Lizard Labs. ## What is $LIZ used for? * Ownership benefits - total ownership and governance of the Lizard Labs Gaming DAO * Access - unlocks wagering in Lizard League, as well as tournaments, events, in-game assets * Rewards - earn partner rewards, plus stake your $LIZ for yield farming ## Who are Lizard Labs? Lizard Labs is a decentralized, community-owned project, with a memeable brand. Backed by a die-hard community, they create products, services and technology for Web3 gamers, builders and investors. Lizard Labs - formerly Ethlizards - started as a Web3 gaming NFT community in 2021 and evolved into an investment DAO, with over $6M invested in emerging Web3 games. In 2023, Lizard Labs expanded into product development to build mini-games and meta-games for gamers, in partnership with other studios in Web3 gaming, while creating interconnected experiences between them. In 2024, the Green Room B2B division was launched, providing services to builders, including consulting, marketing, media, token launch, business strategy, legal and talent offerings, via a Web3 gaming accelerator / publisher program.

