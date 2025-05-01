Loky by Virtuals Price (LOKY)
The live price of Loky by Virtuals (LOKY) today is 0.00271551 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.43M USD. LOKY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Loky by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Loky by Virtuals price change within the day is +39.99%
- It has a circulating supply of 895.68M USD
Get real-time price updates of the LOKY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LOKY price information.
During today, the price change of Loky by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.00077565.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Loky by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.0087121422.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Loky by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.0073801470.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Loky by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.0010950327140619753.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00077565
|+39.99%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0087121422
|+320.83%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0073801470
|+271.78%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0010950327140619753
|+67.57%
Discover the latest price analysis of Loky by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-6.41%
+39.99%
+212.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Loky is an AI agent; he’s the embodiment of mischief, wit, and razor-sharp market insights. Developed by the DappLooker team, Loky brings data from DappLooker to life through playful banter and keen market analysis. Inspired by the Norse god of mischief, Loky takes on the persona of a playful trickster with a sharp tongue, celebrating crypto victories and roasting market missteps with unmatched flair. His personality combines mythological roots with a deep understanding of trading dynamics, ensuring traders stay informed, entertained, and humbled in equal measure. What Makes Loky Unique? 🎭 Mischief Meets Intelligence Loky doesn’t just track markets; he understands them. Equipped with cutting-edge AI, he identifies trends, uncovers patterns, and delivers actionable insights with a generous sprinkle of humor.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LOKY to VND
₫71.45864565
|1 LOKY to AUD
A$0.0042361956
|1 LOKY to GBP
￡0.0020366325
|1 LOKY to EUR
€0.0023896488
|1 LOKY to USD
$0.00271551
|1 LOKY to MYR
RM0.0117038481
|1 LOKY to TRY
₺0.1045199799
|1 LOKY to JPY
¥0.3903817176
|1 LOKY to RUB
₽0.2229705261
|1 LOKY to INR
₹0.2299493868
|1 LOKY to IDR
Rp45.2584818966
|1 LOKY to KRW
₩3.8792961207
|1 LOKY to PHP
₱0.1515797682
|1 LOKY to EGP
￡E.0.138219459
|1 LOKY to BRL
R$0.0153969417
|1 LOKY to CAD
C$0.0037202487
|1 LOKY to BDT
৳0.3300159303
|1 LOKY to NGN
₦4.3657525821
|1 LOKY to UAH
₴0.1127208201
|1 LOKY to VES
Bs0.23353386
|1 LOKY to PKR
Rs0.7634113263
|1 LOKY to KZT
₸1.3868652672
|1 LOKY to THB
฿0.0911053605
|1 LOKY to TWD
NT$0.0871407159
|1 LOKY to AED
د.إ0.0099659217
|1 LOKY to CHF
Fr0.0022267182
|1 LOKY to HKD
HK$0.0210452025
|1 LOKY to MAD
.د.م0.0251456226
|1 LOKY to MXN
$0.0532783062