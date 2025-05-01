Longevity AI Price (LONGAI)
The live price of Longevity AI (LONGAI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.02K USD. LONGAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Longevity AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Longevity AI price change within the day is +0.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 879.33M USD
During today, the price change of Longevity AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Longevity AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Longevity AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Longevity AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.81%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-4.01%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-27.71%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Longevity AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.81%
-7.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Decentralized Longevity Research AI Agent Purpose: A DeSci (Decentralized Science) AI agent to improve Bryan Johnson's Blueprint Protocol by reading every single research paper published in bioRxiv & medRxiv. Community-driven longevity research. Utility: None, its an AI memecoin. Notes: - Fair launched on Pump.fun. - 5000 holders at the time or writing. - The founder's (me) identity is shared publicly (doxxed)
