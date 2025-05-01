Lorenzo stBTC Price (STBTC)
The live price of Lorenzo stBTC (STBTC) today is 92,932 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 96.71M USD. STBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lorenzo stBTC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Lorenzo stBTC price change within the day is -1.60%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.04K USD
During today, the price change of Lorenzo stBTC to USD was $ -1,511.74433308235.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lorenzo stBTC to USD was $ +11,440.4682056000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lorenzo stBTC to USD was $ +9,418.0820216000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lorenzo stBTC to USD was $ -11,469.40787881086.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -1,511.74433308235
|-1.60%
|30 Days
|$ +11,440.4682056000
|+12.31%
|60 Days
|$ +9,418.0820216000
|+10.13%
|90 Days
|$ -11,469.40787881086
|-10.98%
Discover the latest price analysis of Lorenzo stBTC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-1.60%
-0.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Lorenzo Protocol is the premier Bitcoin liquidity aggregator, leveraging its global network to provide Bitcoin financial products and yield-bearing tokens support with creation, issuance, trading, and settlement. Through its novel Bitcoin liquidity finance layer, Lorenzo provides anyone with a token and/or structured Bitcoin financial products direct, immediate access to demand through a liquidity ecosystem comprising market makers, trading venues, and other liquidity providers. A pioneer in Bitcoin liquid staking, Lorenzo introduced a dual Bitcoin staking deposit tokenization system by establishing the liquid principal token (LPT) and yield accruing token (YAT) token standards. This innovation enhances Bitcoin liquidity across the Web3 ecosystem, enabling seamless integration and significant yield generation across networks. The token standards establish a foundation for advanced DeFi products utilizing stBTC (Lorenzo’s LPT) and YATs, unlocking new opportunities in Bitcoin finance.
