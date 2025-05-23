LP 3pool Curve Price (3CRV)
The live price of LP 3pool Curve (3CRV) today is 1.04 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. 3CRV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LP 3pool Curve Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- LP 3pool Curve price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the 3CRV to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate 3CRV price information.
During today, the price change of LP 3pool Curve to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LP 3pool Curve to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LP 3pool Curve to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LP 3pool Curve to USD was $ +0.0001911351665156.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0001911351665156
|+0.02%
Discover the latest price analysis of LP 3pool Curve: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 3CRV to VND
₫26,666.64
|1 3CRV to AUD
A$1.6016
|1 3CRV to GBP
￡0.7696
|1 3CRV to EUR
€0.9152
|1 3CRV to USD
$1.04
|1 3CRV to MYR
RM4.3992
|1 3CRV to TRY
₺40.5808
|1 3CRV to JPY
¥148.3976
|1 3CRV to RUB
₽82.6696
|1 3CRV to INR
₹88.66
|1 3CRV to IDR
Rp16,774.1912
|1 3CRV to KRW
₩1,426.6096
|1 3CRV to PHP
₱57.512
|1 3CRV to EGP
￡E.51.896
|1 3CRV to BRL
R$5.9176
|1 3CRV to CAD
C$1.4248
|1 3CRV to BDT
৳126.7136
|1 3CRV to NGN
₦1,653.4128
|1 3CRV to UAH
₴43.1808
|1 3CRV to VES
Bs97.76
|1 3CRV to PKR
Rs293.1968
|1 3CRV to KZT
₸531.96
|1 3CRV to THB
฿33.8208
|1 3CRV to TWD
NT$31.2416
|1 3CRV to AED
د.إ3.8168
|1 3CRV to CHF
Fr0.8528
|1 3CRV to HKD
HK$8.1432
|1 3CRV to MAD
.د.م9.5576
|1 3CRV to MXN
$20.1032