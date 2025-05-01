LUCI Price (LUCI)
The live price of LUCI (LUCI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 138.07K USD. LUCI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LUCI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- LUCI price change within the day is +7.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 997.51M USD
During today, the price change of LUCI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LUCI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LUCI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LUCI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+7.71%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+4.73%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-59.52%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of LUCI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.18%
+7.71%
-7.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cute demon chilling in a very warm place. No dev, just Luci and the community. 👹 From the artist's account: "I made this lil guy the other day, and I've been obsessed with him ever since. Trying something new here. I’ll keep creating LUCI content and breathing life into this cute demon & I’ll support community initiatives with art. But the rest is up to the community. I think CTOs are a great way to build strong communities, but I don't like that someone has to rug first for people to CTO it—so that's why I'm trying this. I'm not sure what will happen, but I hope you'll like LUCI as much as I do.
