LUDWIG Price (LUDWIG)
The live price of LUDWIG (LUDWIG) today is 0.00852928 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 213.23K USD. LUDWIG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LUDWIG Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- LUDWIG price change within the day is -4.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 25.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the LUDWIG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LUDWIG price information.
During today, the price change of LUDWIG to USD was $ -0.000402621557448717.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LUDWIG to USD was $ -0.0003756900.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LUDWIG to USD was $ -0.0040830021.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LUDWIG to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000402621557448717
|-4.50%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003756900
|-4.40%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0040830021
|-47.87%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of LUDWIG: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.22%
-4.50%
+0.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ludwig On Sonic (LUDWIG) is your meme gateway to exploring Balancer technology on the Sonic network. The phrase "High Speed, Perfect Beets" highlights the Sonic network’s lightning-fast performance, while "Beets" refers to the DEX where our primary pools and liquidity are hosted. Ludwig brings you the nostalgic yet iconic Ludwig character, which has been the Beethoven X mascot since their launch in 2021, thanks to Vee’s artistry and their invitation to adapt their assets. LUDWIG leverages Balancer's technology by offering a 60/25/15 weighted pool paired with stS (the leading liquid staking solution on Sonic) and BEETS (the native token of the Beets). With a total supply of 25 million tokens, a team-managed multisig will oversee emissions and incentive models, delivering APR rewards to stakers and liquidity providers.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LUDWIG to VND
₫224.4480032
|1 LUDWIG to AUD
A$0.0133056768
|1 LUDWIG to GBP
￡0.00639696
|1 LUDWIG to EUR
€0.0075057664
|1 LUDWIG to USD
$0.00852928
|1 LUDWIG to MYR
RM0.0367611968
|1 LUDWIG to TRY
₺0.3282919872
|1 LUDWIG to JPY
¥1.2238663872
|1 LUDWIG to RUB
₽0.700680352
|1 LUDWIG to INR
₹0.7216623808
|1 LUDWIG to IDR
Rp142.1546098048
|1 LUDWIG to KRW
₩12.1846735296
|1 LUDWIG to PHP
₱0.4760191168
|1 LUDWIG to EGP
￡E.0.4343109376
|1 LUDWIG to BRL
R$0.0483610176
|1 LUDWIG to CAD
C$0.0116851136
|1 LUDWIG to BDT
৳1.0365633984
|1 LUDWIG to NGN
₦13.7126087488
|1 LUDWIG to UAH
₴0.3540504128
|1 LUDWIG to VES
Bs0.73351808
|1 LUDWIG to PKR
Rs2.3978364864
|1 LUDWIG to KZT
₸4.3560738816
|1 LUDWIG to THB
฿0.2862426368
|1 LUDWIG to TWD
NT$0.273789888
|1 LUDWIG to AED
د.إ0.0313024576
|1 LUDWIG to CHF
Fr0.0069940096
|1 LUDWIG to HKD
HK$0.06610192
|1 LUDWIG to MAD
.د.م0.0789811328
|1 LUDWIG to MXN
$0.1672591808