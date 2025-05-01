Lumi Finance LUAUSD Price (LUAUSD)
The live price of Lumi Finance LUAUSD (LUAUSD) today is 1.002 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LUAUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lumi Finance LUAUSD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Lumi Finance LUAUSD price change within the day is +3.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Lumi Finance LUAUSD to USD was $ +0.03329278.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lumi Finance LUAUSD to USD was $ +0.1598484588.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lumi Finance LUAUSD to USD was $ +0.1753070142.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lumi Finance LUAUSD to USD was $ -0.0153086908383868.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.03329278
|+3.44%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1598484588
|+15.95%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1753070142
|+17.50%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0153086908383868
|-1.50%
Discover the latest price analysis of Lumi Finance LUAUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.54%
+3.44%
+9.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Lumi Finance serves as an investment platform focused on sustainable wealth preservation. Its core token, LUA, represents a novel asset class with the following features: Limited risk via partial collateralization: The LUA token's value cannot drop to zero, and its floor price increases progressively with demand. Extremely low-risk support value through a diversified stablecoin, known as LUAUSD reserves. Strong diversification in LUA safeguards its holders from the devastating effects of stablecoin depegging. Regenerative returns achieved through a distinctive call-option incentive scheme. The Lumi Finance APY is guided by market forces and correlates with investment risk, fostering a lasting mechanism for substantial returns. Genuine liquidity owned by the protocol itself. The entire liquidity of LUA is held by the Lumi Finance protocol, offering a seamless route for establishing or liquidating positions. The protocol acts as the counterparty for each transaction, eliminating dependence on external market makers.
