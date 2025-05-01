LunchDAO Price (LUNCH)
The live price of LunchDAO (LUNCH) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LUNCH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LunchDAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.24K USD
- LunchDAO price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the LUNCH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LUNCH price information.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-52.59%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-76.96%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of LunchDAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LunchDAO is an autonomous organization that bids for ""Buffett's Lunch"" and promotes Warren Buffett and the traditional financial forces behind him to enter the crypto industry. We will raise a certain amount of funds by issuing DAO governancetokens to compete with the global high capitalists for ""Buffett's lunch"", and hopefully will send DAO members to have lunch with Warren Buffett. This will be a game between DAO and the elite. Auctioning power lunch with Warren Buffett is not the ultimate goal of LunchDAO, but just the beginning. During the auction process, which everyone can participates in, the consensus of members will continue to strengthen, so that $Lunch tokens will continue to grow, and value-added. While LunchDAO will also give a wider range of value to the token. In the future, LunchDAO will use $Lunch tokens to vote and donate to increase the possibility for ordinary people to communicate with traditional financial forces through DAO, such as Warren Edward Buffett, George Soros, etc. And finally to fully empower $Lunch tokens and realize the ultimate vision of LunchDAO-Becoming the world's largest decentralized DAO community that communicates with traditional financial forces and cooperates for win-win results.
|1 LUNCH to VND
₫--
|1 LUNCH to AUD
A$--
|1 LUNCH to GBP
￡--
|1 LUNCH to EUR
€--
|1 LUNCH to USD
$--
|1 LUNCH to MYR
RM--
|1 LUNCH to TRY
₺--
|1 LUNCH to JPY
¥--
|1 LUNCH to RUB
₽--
|1 LUNCH to INR
₹--
|1 LUNCH to IDR
Rp--
|1 LUNCH to KRW
₩--
|1 LUNCH to PHP
₱--
|1 LUNCH to EGP
￡E.--
|1 LUNCH to BRL
R$--
|1 LUNCH to CAD
C$--
|1 LUNCH to BDT
৳--
|1 LUNCH to NGN
₦--
|1 LUNCH to UAH
₴--
|1 LUNCH to VES
Bs--
|1 LUNCH to PKR
Rs--
|1 LUNCH to KZT
₸--
|1 LUNCH to THB
฿--
|1 LUNCH to TWD
NT$--
|1 LUNCH to AED
د.إ--
|1 LUNCH to CHF
Fr--
|1 LUNCH to HKD
HK$--
|1 LUNCH to MAD
.د.م--
|1 LUNCH to MXN
$--