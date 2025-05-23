Lyfe Gold Price (LGOLD)
The live price of Lyfe Gold (LGOLD) today is 96.64 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LGOLD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lyfe Gold Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Lyfe Gold price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Lyfe Gold to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lyfe Gold to USD was $ +18.3025432960.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lyfe Gold to USD was $ -4.2774603520.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lyfe Gold to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +18.3025432960
|+18.94%
|60 Days
|$ -4.2774603520
|-4.42%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Lyfe Gold: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LGOLD provides the convenience and speed of digital asset trading, where traders can buy and sell from exchanges while providing the means to redeem tokens for physical gold bullion. Each LGOLD token will have an underlying asset of physical gold in our partner Custodian. LGOLD can be exchanged to Fiat according to physical gold price or even exchanged to certified gold bar directly. LGOLD is is part of Lyfe program to create an asset-based stable token, backed-up by physical assets or commodities to complete market-based Lyfe Token ecosystem. LGOLD will introduce a new possibility and alternative of commodity trading using blockchain where real assets can be transferred in a decentralised distribution network. It will then improve the efficiency, transparency, and the cost of commodity trading.
