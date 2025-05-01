MaidSafeCoin Price (EMAID)
The live price of MaidSafeCoin (EMAID) today is 0.102602 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.16M USD. EMAID to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MaidSafeCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MaidSafeCoin price change within the day is +2.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 30.85M USD
During today, the price change of MaidSafeCoin to USD was $ +0.00271649.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MaidSafeCoin to USD was $ -0.0072198462.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MaidSafeCoin to USD was $ -0.0506271305.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MaidSafeCoin to USD was $ -0.37093916323135254.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00271649
|+2.72%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0072198462
|-7.03%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0506271305
|-49.34%
|90 Days
|$ -0.37093916323135254
|-78.33%
Discover the latest price analysis of MaidSafeCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
+2.72%
-1.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MaidSafeCoin serves as a token for Safecoin, a decentralized currency for a decentralized network. Safecoin will serve as the currency for the SAFE network, a network made up of the extra hard disk space, processing power, and data connectivity of its users. Think of it as the sharing economy but for your digital resources. MaidSafe is the company developing the SAFE network to save the world from the perils of centralized data storage. In the current paradigm, the best case is corporations use your data to better target you to their advertisers. The worst case is they leak your private data to the public, as Yahoo, Equifax, Target, and many other companies have already done. The SAFE network ultimately wants to “create a secure, autonomous, data-centric, peer-to-peer network as an alternative to the current server-centric model.” There will be two main users of the network: clients and farmers. The client accesses the various features of the network, such as browsing, storing data, or transferring money. The farmers store and look after your data until it’s needed, at which point they might receive a reward for their efforts. The SAFE network is an “encrypted layer that sits on top of the current internet, allowing for autonomous data storage and networking by replacing three” of the OSI networking layers. MaidSafe, a Scotland based company, started developing the SAFE network in 2006. The presale on April 22nd, 2014 sold 10% of all MaidSafeCoins. You could buy 17,000 MaidSafeCoins for 1 BTC at that time. The company allowed 30 days to try and reach their 8 million dollar fundraising goal, but they reached the target in just 5 hours. The team is currently in stage Alpha 2 on their roadmap. the future of this crypto, quite like other presently available cryptos such as BitShares, Cardano, Dent, looks bright because the concept of having a decentralized internet is a fresh one. As more and more networks—whether data networks or social media—make the shift to decentralization, MaidSafeCoin coins’ value will grow. Just keep an eye on MAID because it is all set to seriously disrupt the internet landscape for the better. The future of this crypto, quite like other presently available cryptos such as BitShares, Cardano, Dent, looks bright because the concept of having a decentralized internet is a fresh one. As more and more networks—whether data networks or social media—make the shift to decentralization, MaidSafeCoin coins’ value will grow. Just keep an eye on MAID because it is all set to seriously disrupt the internet landscape for the better."
|1 EMAID to VND
₫2,699.97163
|1 EMAID to AUD
A$0.1590331
|1 EMAID to GBP
￡0.0769515
|1 EMAID to EUR
€0.09028976
|1 EMAID to USD
$0.102602
|1 EMAID to MYR
RM0.44221462
|1 EMAID to TRY
₺3.95222904
|1 EMAID to JPY
¥14.66285182
|1 EMAID to RUB
₽8.41233798
|1 EMAID to INR
₹8.6749991
|1 EMAID to IDR
Rp1,710.03264932
|1 EMAID to KRW
₩146.156549
|1 EMAID to PHP
₱5.72211354
|1 EMAID to EGP
￡E.5.21423364
|1 EMAID to BRL
R$0.58175334
|1 EMAID to CAD
C$0.14056474
|1 EMAID to BDT
৳12.46922106
|1 EMAID to NGN
₦164.42586112
|1 EMAID to UAH
₴4.25900902
|1 EMAID to VES
Bs8.823772
|1 EMAID to PKR
Rs28.84450026
|1 EMAID to KZT
₸52.40089344
|1 EMAID to THB
฿3.42895884
|1 EMAID to TWD
NT$3.28736808
|1 EMAID to AED
د.إ0.37654934
|1 EMAID to CHF
Fr0.08413364
|1 EMAID to HKD
HK$0.7951655
|1 EMAID to MAD
.د.م0.95009452
|1 EMAID to MXN
$2.0109992