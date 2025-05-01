MangoMan Intelligent Price (MMIT)
The live price of MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 57.16K USD. MMIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MangoMan Intelligent Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MangoMan Intelligent price change within the day is -0.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 182.17T USD
During today, the price change of MangoMan Intelligent to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MangoMan Intelligent to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MangoMan Intelligent to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MangoMan Intelligent to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.53%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+3.83%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-24.10%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MangoMan Intelligent: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.35%
-0.53%
-2.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MANGO MAN makes a credit card interface available on its website solely for the users’ convenience. Mango Man is built on binance smart chain with extremely fast 5 second block times and cheaper gas fee than ethereum. Mango Man is decentralized and owned by a fun and a vibrant community. Our social responsibility includes The Elimination of forgery and crime from the internet world to make it a beautiful, breathable space. Mango Man employs 3 simple functions: Reflection + LP acquisition + Burn. In each trade, the transaction is charged a 10% fee, which is split 2 ways. 5% fee = redistributed to all existing holders. 5% fee is split 50/50 half of which is sold by the contract into BNB, while the other half of the MANGO MAN tokens are paired automatically with the previously mentioned BNB and added as a liquidity pair on Pancake Swap. 30%+ of the total supply has been burned so far so 30%+ of the 5% redistributions are burned with every transaction.
