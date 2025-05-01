Mantle Restaked ETH Price (CMETH)
The live price of Mantle Restaked ETH (CMETH) today is 1,908.47 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 384.12M USD. CMETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mantle Restaked ETH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Mantle Restaked ETH price change within the day is -0.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 201.16K USD
Get real-time price updates of the CMETH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CMETH price information.
During today, the price change of Mantle Restaked ETH to USD was $ -8.299424071355.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mantle Restaked ETH to USD was $ -25.7406799720.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mantle Restaked ETH to USD was $ -352.7461361930.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mantle Restaked ETH to USD was $ -1,538.894723061299.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -8.299424071355
|-0.43%
|30 Days
|$ -25.7406799720
|-1.34%
|60 Days
|$ -352.7461361930
|-18.48%
|90 Days
|$ -1,538.894723061299
|-44.63%
Discover the latest price analysis of Mantle Restaked ETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.26%
-0.43%
-0.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Deployed on Ethereum layer 1 (L1) and governed by Mantle, mETH Protocol has, since late 2023, been providing users with access to $mETH, a value-accumulating receipt token that is highly composable across a range of DeFi applications on Mantle Network L2, offering exposure to additional yield-bearing opportunities. Users stake ETH with mETH Protocol and receive yield-bearing $mETH, and unstake $mETH to receive the underlying principal staked ETH and accumulated rewards. Since the inception of mETH Protocol, Mantle's mission has been to deliver the most user-friendly and rewarding $mETH experience. Thanks to ecosystem-wide adoption, $mETH users are able to trade on Mantle DEXs, earn yield by providing liquidity to $mETH liquidity pools, and generate yield within decentralized money markets. With $mETH's increasing adoption and composability within Mantle Ecosystem dApps, the protocol now ranks as the fourth largest ETH LSP by TVL. The introduction of $cmETH, a permissionless, composable liquid restaking token that unlocks restaking opportunities on Mantle, and $COOK, the protocol's upcoming governance token, mETH Protocol enters its next phase with further enhanced offerings. Through these features, mETH Protocol provides its users with capital efficiency, convenience, and a wide range of yield-bearing opportunities within Mantle Ecosystem dApps, all in a design that has been created to maximize security with non-custodial core smart contracts and off-chain services that enforce sanity bounds and risk limits.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CMETH to VND
₫50,221,388.05
|1 CMETH to AUD
A$2,958.1285
|1 CMETH to GBP
￡1,431.3525
|1 CMETH to EUR
€1,679.4536
|1 CMETH to USD
$1,908.47
|1 CMETH to MYR
RM8,225.5057
|1 CMETH to TRY
₺73,514.2644
|1 CMETH to JPY
¥272,739.4477
|1 CMETH to RUB
₽156,475.4553
|1 CMETH to INR
₹161,361.1385
|1 CMETH to IDR
Rp31,807,820.6102
|1 CMETH to KRW
₩2,718,615.515
|1 CMETH to PHP
₱106,435.3719
|1 CMETH to EGP
￡E.96,988.4454
|1 CMETH to BRL
R$10,821.0249
|1 CMETH to CAD
C$2,614.6039
|1 CMETH to BDT
৳231,936.3591
|1 CMETH to NGN
₦3,058,437.6832
|1 CMETH to UAH
₴79,220.5897
|1 CMETH to VES
Bs164,128.42
|1 CMETH to PKR
Rs536,528.1711
|1 CMETH to KZT
₸974,693.7984
|1 CMETH to THB
฿63,781.0674
|1 CMETH to TWD
NT$61,147.3788
|1 CMETH to AED
د.إ7,004.0849
|1 CMETH to CHF
Fr1,564.9454
|1 CMETH to HKD
HK$14,790.6425
|1 CMETH to MAD
.د.م17,672.4322
|1 CMETH to MXN
$37,425.0967