Marginswap Price (MFI)
The live price of Marginswap (MFI) today is 0.01283226 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 90.50K USD. MFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Marginswap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Marginswap price change within the day is -1.32%
- It has a circulating supply of 7.05M USD
During today, the price change of Marginswap to USD was $ -0.00017247624328244.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Marginswap to USD was $ +0.0010791224.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Marginswap to USD was $ -0.0021463725.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Marginswap to USD was $ -0.00548976163293119.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00017247624328244
|-1.32%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0010791224
|+8.41%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0021463725
|-16.72%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00548976163293119
|-29.96%
Discover the latest price analysis of Marginswap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.25%
-1.32%
+7.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Marginswap is a decentralized trading protocol that natively supports overcollateralized loans, spot and leverage trading of tokens on AMMs like Uniswap and SushiSwap. With Marginswap, traders can trade a wide variety of assets, like on any existing swap protocol but with up to 5x leverage. Margin trading is possible due to Bond lending, i.e., lenders supply crypto assets to the protocol, which traders borrow for their trades.
