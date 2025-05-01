MarketVector Digital Assets 25 Index Price (MVDA25)
The live price of MarketVector Digital Assets 25 Index (MVDA25) today is 1.71 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 23.44K USD. MVDA25 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MarketVector Digital Assets 25 Index Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MarketVector Digital Assets 25 Index price change within the day is +0.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 13.67K USD
Get real-time price updates of the MVDA25 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MVDA25 price information.
During today, the price change of MarketVector Digital Assets 25 Index to USD was $ +0.0148616.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MarketVector Digital Assets 25 Index to USD was $ +0.1538970930.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MarketVector Digital Assets 25 Index to USD was $ -0.0213796170.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MarketVector Digital Assets 25 Index to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0148616
|+0.88%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1538970930
|+9.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0213796170
|-1.25%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MarketVector Digital Assets 25 Index: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.30%
+0.88%
+0.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The MarketVector™ Digital Assets 25 Index DTF tracks the MarketVector™ Digital Assets 25 Index (MVDA25) which is a modified market cap-weighted index which tracks the performance of the 25 largest and most liquid digital assets. Most demanding size and liquidity screenings are applied to potential index components to ensure investability. Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs) are onchain portfolios that bundle multiple crypto assets into a single token. BGCI is an Index DTF deployed and curated by Re7 Labs on the Reserve Protocol (reserve.org), which supports two main DTF categories: Yield DTFs and Index DTFs.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MVDA25 to VND
₫44,998.65
|1 MVDA25 to AUD
A$2.6676
|1 MVDA25 to GBP
￡1.2825
|1 MVDA25 to EUR
€1.5048
|1 MVDA25 to USD
$1.71
|1 MVDA25 to MYR
RM7.3701
|1 MVDA25 to TRY
₺65.7666
|1 MVDA25 to JPY
¥246.5991
|1 MVDA25 to RUB
₽139.9293
|1 MVDA25 to INR
₹144.7515
|1 MVDA25 to IDR
Rp28,499.9886
|1 MVDA25 to KRW
₩2,439.3663
|1 MVDA25 to PHP
₱95.5035
|1 MVDA25 to EGP
￡E.86.9364
|1 MVDA25 to BRL
R$9.7128
|1 MVDA25 to CAD
C$2.3598
|1 MVDA25 to BDT
৳208.449
|1 MVDA25 to NGN
₦2,744.7723
|1 MVDA25 to UAH
₴71.136
|1 MVDA25 to VES
Bs147.06
|1 MVDA25 to PKR
Rs482.0832
|1 MVDA25 to KZT
₸880.0686
|1 MVDA25 to THB
฿57.1995
|1 MVDA25 to TWD
NT$54.891
|1 MVDA25 to AED
د.إ6.2757
|1 MVDA25 to CHF
Fr1.4022
|1 MVDA25 to HKD
HK$13.2525
|1 MVDA25 to MAD
.د.م15.8346
|1 MVDA25 to MXN
$33.5844