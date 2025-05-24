Matic Aave Interest Bearing USDC Price (MAUSDC)
The live price of Matic Aave Interest Bearing USDC (MAUSDC) today is 1.23 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MAUSDC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Matic Aave Interest Bearing USDC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Matic Aave Interest Bearing USDC price change within the day is +0.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Matic Aave Interest Bearing USDC to USD was $ +0.00115398.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Matic Aave Interest Bearing USDC to USD was $ +0.0996887940.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Matic Aave Interest Bearing USDC to USD was $ -0.0724776270.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Matic Aave Interest Bearing USDC to USD was $ +0.1446804235714614.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00115398
|+0.09%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0996887940
|+8.10%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0724776270
|-5.89%
|90 Days
|$ +0.1446804235714614
|+13.33%
Discover the latest price analysis of Matic Aave Interest Bearing USDC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
+0.09%
+1.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 MAUSDC to VND
₫31,538.43
|1 MAUSDC to AUD
A$1.8819
|1 MAUSDC to GBP
￡0.8979
|1 MAUSDC to EUR
€1.0701
|1 MAUSDC to USD
$1.23
|1 MAUSDC to MYR
RM5.2029
|1 MAUSDC to TRY
₺47.8224
|1 MAUSDC to JPY
¥175.3365
|1 MAUSDC to RUB
₽97.7481
|1 MAUSDC to INR
₹104.6361
|1 MAUSDC to IDR
Rp19,838.7069
|1 MAUSDC to KRW
₩1,680.3276
|1 MAUSDC to PHP
₱68.0682
|1 MAUSDC to EGP
￡E.61.3524
|1 MAUSDC to BRL
R$6.9372
|1 MAUSDC to CAD
C$1.6851
|1 MAUSDC to BDT
৳149.8632
|1 MAUSDC to NGN
₦1,955.4786
|1 MAUSDC to UAH
₴51.0696
|1 MAUSDC to VES
Bs115.62
|1 MAUSDC to PKR
Rs346.7616
|1 MAUSDC to KZT
₸629.145
|1 MAUSDC to THB
฿39.9627
|1 MAUSDC to TWD
NT$36.8631
|1 MAUSDC to AED
د.إ4.5141
|1 MAUSDC to CHF
Fr1.0086
|1 MAUSDC to HKD
HK$9.6309
|1 MAUSDC to MAD
.د.م11.3037
|1 MAUSDC to MXN
$23.6652