Mavryk Network Price (MVRK)
The live price of Mavryk Network (MVRK) today is 0.116721 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 35.02M USD. MVRK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mavryk Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Mavryk Network price change within the day is -0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 300.00M USD
MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MVRK price information.
During today, the price change of Mavryk Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mavryk Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mavryk Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mavryk Network to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Mavryk Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.00%
+13.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mavryk Network is a bespoke Layer 1 blockchain designed to bridge real-world assets with the dynamic realm of DeFi and foster a thriving & secure digital economy. A definitive platform at Mavryk, RWAs seamlessly converge with decentralized finance (DeFi). By leveraging RWA tokenization, DeFi applications, and robust infrastructure, Mavryk is creating an interconnected financial economy by building a more inclusive, accessible, and interoperable network where tokenized RWAs interact seamlessly with DeFi.
