Maxx Price (MAXX)
The live price of Maxx (MAXX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 14.74K USD. MAXX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Maxx Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Maxx price change within the day is -0.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 998.69M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MAXX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MAXX price information.
During today, the price change of Maxx to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Maxx to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Maxx to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Maxx to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.07%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-16.05%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-22.43%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Maxx: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.41%
-0.07%
+0.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The artfolio moment is showing the power of harnessing memecoins as vehicles for artists. In this spirit, the Maxx team decided to launch one - MAXX. He's big. He likes art. Maxx is the curator of the artfolio movement in memecoins, purpose made to bring joy and create value for the artistic community on Solana and beyond. Through MAXX, the team will explore, experiment with, and create unique experiences to empower artists and their communities to connect, expand, and have fun again with art. Think bigger.
