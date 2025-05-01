Maya Price (MAYA)
The live price of Maya (MAYA) today is 0.00003598 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 35.75K USD. MAYA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Maya Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Maya price change within the day is +2.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 998.47M USD
During today, the price change of Maya to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Maya to USD was $ +0.0000075823.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Maya to USD was $ -0.0000008332.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Maya to USD was $ -0.00003791232144339712.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.29%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000075823
|+21.07%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000008332
|-2.31%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00003791232144339712
|-51.30%
Discover the latest price analysis of Maya: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.07%
+2.29%
-1.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Maya brings holiday cheer to all, looking adorable in her Santa hat. Maya brings holiday cheer to all, looking absolutely adorable in her festive Santa hat. Her cheerful spirit lights up every room, spreading warmth and joy to everyone she meets. With a big smile on her face and twinkling eyes, she’s the perfect embodiment of the holiday season. Her joy is contagious, reminding us all of the magic and happiness this time of year brings.
