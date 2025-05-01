Maza Price (MZC)
The live price of Maza (MZC) today is 0.00179255 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.11M USD. MZC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Maza Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Maza price change within the day is +17.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.29B USD
During today, the price change of Maza to USD was $ +0.00026177.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Maza to USD was $ +0.0073761392.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Maza to USD was $ +0.0031166322.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Maza to USD was $ +0.0007624639214849504.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00026177
|+17.10%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0073761392
|+411.49%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0031166322
|+173.87%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0007624639214849504
|+74.02%
Discover the latest price analysis of Maza: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.26%
+17.10%
+442.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Maza is the official reserve currency of the Oglala Lakota Nation of North and South Dakota. Lakota Nation is a "a semi-autonomous North American Indian reservation in South Dakota", which have been seeking recognition as a fully independent nation since the 1970s. Maza was developed by Payu Harris, a native American activist, web developer, and digital currency trader to shine light on the Oglala Lakota Nation quest for sovereignty. Maza is a fork of Zetacoin and was launched on 7 February 2014.
