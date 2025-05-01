Media Network Price (MEDIA)
The live price of Media Network (MEDIA) today is 1.58 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 394.80K USD. MEDIA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Media Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Media Network price change within the day is +196.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 250.00K USD
Get real-time price updates of the MEDIA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Media Network to USD was $ +1.047.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Media Network to USD was $ -1.3455515420.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Media Network to USD was $ -1.4087074600.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Media Network to USD was $ -15.336778722103885.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +1.047
|+196.68%
|30 Days
|$ -1.3455515420
|-85.16%
|60 Days
|$ -1.4087074600
|-89.15%
|90 Days
|$ -15.336778722103885
|-90.66%
Discover the latest price analysis of Media Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
+196.68%
+38.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Media Network is a new protocol that bypasses traditional CDN providers’ centralized approach for a self-governed and open source solution where everyone can participate. Media Network creates a distributed bandwidth market that enables service providers such as media platforms to hire resources from the network and dynamically come and go as the demand for last-mile data delivery shifts. It allows anyone to organically serve content without introducing any trust assumptions or pre-authentication requirements. Participants earn MEDIA rewards for their bandwidth contributions, a fixed supply SPL token minted on Solana’s Blockchain.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.
